Three quarters of people back £25m vision for new Hobbit House-style Edinburgh events arena in Princes Street Gardens

Three out of every four members of the public are in favour of events being staged throughout the year in a new outdoor arena in West Princes Street Gardens, the developers behind the £25m revamp claimed today..

The Ross Development Trust published the results of an opinion poll showing that 68 people in the city are in favour of a wide-ranging transformation of the gardens, which have been largely unchanged since their creation in the 19th century.

Access to West Princes Street Gardens would be opened up under the vision to building a visitor centre for the 'Quaich Project.'

The "Quaich Project," which the trust is pursuing with the city council, would see a Hobbit House-style replacement for the existing Ross Bandstand, a two-storey visitor centre and hospitality complex overlooking Edinburgh Castle and a permanent cafe near the Ross Fountain.

The Ross Development Trust, which has been set up by Apex Hotels founder Norman Springford to pursue the development, said some 68 per cent of respondents to the survey had also backed the overall vision for the historic park, which has been in the planning for more than five years.

However 27 per cent of those who responded said they were opposed or concerned about the level of change opposed to the gardens, with nearly a quarter against the use of the garden for year-round events in future. At least 15 ticketed large-scale events of varying capacities were staged in the gardens last year.

The Quaich Project today insisted that the proposed replacement of the existing bandstand, which dates back to 1935, would "open up possibilities" for expanded use of the area throughout the year, describing the current facilities as "outdated and inflexible."

A two-storey visitor centre overlooking Edinburgh Castle would include cafe-bar facilities, lifts and toilets and a new entrance from Princes Street.

Under the plans for the redevelopment, the gardens would continue to host events like the "Summer Sessions" series of pop and rock concerts, the Fly Open Air dance music festival, the fireworks finale of the Edinburgh International Festival, the city's Hogmanay celebrations and other one-off events.

Some of the income generated from ticket sales and the hire of the park would be used to help subsidise the regular use of the gardens for smaller-scale live music, theatre, dance, comedy and children's events throughout the year, as well as help pay for the park's maintenance.

According to the online survey, which 1077 people took part in, some 68 per cent of them were in favour of proposals to replace the current concrete bowl in the gardens with a mixture of new seating and grass for the new arena, which would be able to accommodate crowds of more than 6000 for all-ticket events.

Promoters involved in shaping the plans include DF Concerts, Underbelly, Regular Music and Unique Events. Other consultees include community groups, Edinburgh World Heritage, the Cockburn Association and Historic Environment Scotland.

According to the findings of the recent consultation, 74 people of people in Edinburgh would also visit the gardens either as much as they do now or even more if the redevelopment goes ahead.

David Ellis, the Quaich Project's managing director, said: “The

results of the public consultation on the designs have been incredibly encouraging.

"As the product of four years’ of engagement with stakeholders and the people of Edinburgh, the designs presented at the most recent public consultation will transform West Princes Street Gardens, making it more accessible, open and useful for all.

“We also asked people if they were in favour of a small number of major events facilitating smaller, community-focused events and it’s heartening to receive the backing of almost three quarters of respondents for this approach.

Currently, the Ross Bandstand is outdated and inflexible and the plans we’re putting forward open up possibilities for a whole range of community groups and activities around the year.

“It’s also particularly positive to note that the young people we spoke to through the youth consultation echoed the position of older demographics that there is a need for a new welcome centre to improve accessibility and provide catering options.

“While the results of the consultation are positive, we appreciate that – as with any proposal of a similar scale – some people still have reservations.

"West Princes Street Gardens is a place for everyone to enjoy, so feedback from the public consultation will feed into the further development of plans.

“We believe that West Princes Street Gardens has the potential to be one of the best public spaces in the world, and we thank everyone who took part in the consultation for their input and contribution to make that vision a reality."