Thousands of well-wishers send Edinburgh fundraising hero Tom Gilzean 'get well soon' messages after tram track fall

Messages of goodwill have flooding in for legendary Edinburgh fundraiser Tom Gilzean after he was involved in a freak accident at a city tram stop.

The 99-year-old Army veteran and fundraising hero fell from his mobility scooter at the York Place tram stop while making his daily trip into the city centre yesterday morning.

The MBE recipient suffered a nasty head wound in the fall on York Place tram stop at around 10am. Horrified onlookers rushed to his aid before he was taken to the city’s Royal Infirmary where last night his condition was described as “stable”.

Posting on the Tom Gilzean Appreciation Society Facebook page, Mr Gilzean’s son, Douglas wrote: “On behalf of my father Tom I would like to thank you all for your very good wishes.

“I have just spoken to the hospital doctor and they advise that dad has had a full body scan and so far they have not found anything untoward.

“He has a cut and a bump on his head, sore chest and hand and still to X-ray his hand, but they feel that at his age 99 he been very lucky. I will pass on all your good wishes.”

Hundreds of locals also posted messages of support on social media, wishing the veteran a speedy recovery.

Sasha McLeod wrote: “This is very upsetting to hear. I really hope Tom recovers well and soon. He is an absolute inspiration and a National Treasure.”

Elaine McRae added: “Such a hero. Hoping for a speedy recovery Tom and back to your old spot in Princes Street soon.”

Jan Marshall said: "Tom is such a lovely man, who does great work for charity. Sending him love and best wishes for a speedy recovery."

Mary Ramage wrote: "Aww so sorry to hear this, Tom is such an amazing man truly exceptional, hope you make a speedy recovery Tom."

Billy Flockhart said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Tom you truly are one in a million."

In June this year, Mr Gilzean was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours receiving an MBE for his services to charity after raising more than £1 million.

The proceeds of Tom’s fundraising over 24 years has gone to such causes as the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity and the Erskine care home for veterans.

The indefatigable war veteran and former bus driver has become a prominent and loved figure on Princes Street sporting his tartan trews and numerous medals he’s received over a lifetime of services during war and peace.

He has become such an instantly recognisable figure on the Capital’s busiest thoroughfare that he was honoured with his own customised Oor Wuillie statue as part of the nationwide “bucket trail”, installed at a series of popular locations across the country earlier this year.

The Lord Provost Frank Ross is Edinburgh’s Veterans Champion. He said: “We are all wishing Tam well and hoping he has a speedy recovery.

“I hope to see him back out there soon in his trademark tartan, shaking his tin for charity.”