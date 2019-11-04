Thousands enjoy Peebles fireworks display raising cash for Evie’s fund

Around 4,000 people enjoyed Peebles’ biggest, brightest and boldest fireworks display yet in Victoria Park on Saturday evening.

That’s according to club chairman Sean Byrne who explained that this year’s event was supporting Inspiring Life, the charity set up in memory of Peebles dancer Evie Douglas,who took her own life, aged 21, in 2014.

“We have a strong focus this year on supporting improved mental health and wellbeing,” Sean said.

“Working with Inspiring Life, the Evie Douglas Memorial Fund, and through the generosity of our community, we are able to target our proceeds to help support people in our community, who will benefit the most.

“We have been conducting the annual fireworks display in the town since 1984. This year has seen then biggest, brightest and boldest display yet.”

The rock music-inspired display, against a backdrop of pyrotechnics and lights was the 35th of its kind organised by the Round Table.

Photos are online now here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-peebles-fireworks-display-1-5039261

“The event has been generously sponsored by Stobo Castle since 2014,” Sean added. “This has helped it grow considerably, which has generated additional funds for the local community.”

Beltane Queen Jenna Jones started the fireworks display and the event also offered refreshments and a children’s fairground.

The Peebles and District Round Table are actively seeking new members. They are involved in a range of fundraising, social and family-based activities throughout the year. If you would like to hear more and you are male and between the ages of 18-45, please get in touch via their facebook page or peeblesanddistrictroundtable@gmail.com