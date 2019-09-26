This is the heartwarming moment Edinburgh Zoo's three adorable six-week-old lion cubs play fight in their den

If this adorable footage of three lion cubs in Edinburgh Zoo play fighting doesn't warm your heart, then we're not too sure what will.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo has shared adorable behind-the-scenes footage of their three Asiatic lion cubs playfighting in their den.

At just six weeks old, the cubs are still off-show to visitors and will be weighed and sexed by keepers and veterinary staff at the wildlife conservation charity during their first health check in the coming weeks and named shortly after.

Asiatic lions are generally smaller than their African cousins and develop less of a a substantial mane, making their ears more characteristically visible.

The species once found a home in Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, however a combination of poaching, habitat destruction and conflict with humans mean there are now just 350 left in the wild.

But it is now hoped this latest litter can help to revive some of the population.