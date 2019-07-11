Things to do with the children in Falkirk area this summer

The long school holidays continue and after two weeks some parents are scratching their heads for a few suggestions what to do with their offspring.

We’ve come up with a few ideas that your youngsters may enjoy ... and some are free!

1. Heritage at the Howgate is a great opportunity to discover more about the history of our area – and it promises to be lots of fun for children of all ages. Join them every Tuesday throughout the school holidays for free drop-in activities and hands-on crafts in the Falkirk Community Trust unit, next to Debenhams. As well as learning about the Gladiators exhibition currently at Callendar House, youngsters can discover local heritage and stories. Regular activities include: Roman dress up; an opportunity to handle real Roman pottery, weapons and finds; hands on industry mystery boxes; spin to win; and memory collections and reminiscence board. On Tuesday, July 16 the special activity will be a chance to meet-the-archaeologist.

2. Love animals and want to get a bit closer to them? Well here’s a chance to help feed them at Muiravonside Country Park, near Whitecross. This Sunday, July 14 at 1pm there will be an opportunity to join the stock keeper on a tour around the farm, meet the animals up close and get to feed some of them by hand. The cost is £3.50 and booking is essential as places are limited. Call Muiravonside Rangers on 01324 590900 for more details and to book.

3. Come and join in some athletic fun and games this summer at Grangemouth Stadium. Run on the Commonwealth Games track, leap into the sand pit and see how far you can throw and try out some other events too! For ages four to 14 years, spaces are limited so book your place now. A half day session from 10am till noon or 12.30-2.30pm costs £8 and a full day from 10am until 2.30pm is £15. Call 01324 506850.

4. Wellsfield Farm Park and Fun Barn near Denny offers fun, entertainment and activities, whatever the weather! The farm park is a children’s play area / adventure fun park suitable for children from 18 months to 16 years of age, and the majority of the attractions inside and outside the park are also suitable for adults and senior citizens. Admission for children is £7 and £5.50 for adults. Call 01324 822800 for more details.

5. There’s more to do at the Central Retail Park in Falkirk this summer than shop. They’ve organised some free children’s activities to keep youngsters occupied. Every Monday until August 12 they will be hosting free entertainment between 11am and 4pm. There’s even sand, buckets and spades, beach balls, deckchairs and more at the side of Boots store.

6. Forth Valley’s iconic Wallace Monument is offering free family-friendly activities every day this month and next. On Mondays between 10am and 5pm expert falconers will be on hand to discuss the majestic birds of prey on display at the Monument, and archery instructors will provide lessons on Tuesdays between 11am and 4pm. There will be warrior training, with demonstrations and games every Thursday, while Family Fridays will see face painting, balloon swords and fun activities related to Scottish history taking place between 11am and 4pm. Performances of Scotland’s National Hero, “a gripping recounting of Scotland’s past” will take place every Wednesday.