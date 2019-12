These are the most popular girls’ names this year, according to the National Records of Scotland. Has your favourite name made it onto this year’s list?

1. Olivia Olivia has topped the list yet again - possibly due to the huge success of the bona fide national treasure, Olivia Coleman.

2. Emily Emily comes a close second to Olivia again this year, with 362 babies being christened with the name.

3. Isla Once again, Isla makes it into the top 4 most popular girls' names.

4. Sophie There were 289 babies called Sophie in Scotland this year.

