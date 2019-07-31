These are the toys your children will ask for this Christmas

Twists on taditional board games, unboxing toys and lifelike robotic creations are all likely to shape Christmas wishlists this year, a major retailer has claimed.

Amazon.co.uk has today revealed the top five toy trends it thinks will shape children’s Christmas lists this year - in one of the earliest predictions of the top sellers of the Christmas period.

A new version of the classic Pictionary which allows people to sketch in the air and have their picture broadcast on a TV or tablet screen is top of the retailer’s expected hit list, along with Harry Potter Dobble, which will be one of many toys taking inspiration from film and TV franchises.

The report said: “According to toy experts at Amazon.co.uk, Brits will go bonkers for classic board games with a modern twist. Wish lists will take inspiration from some of the biggest TV and movie franchises, from favourites like Harry Potter and Toy Story, to the much-anticipated Star Wars Episode 9.”

Unboxing toys are also set to be a big hit this year, while an interactive robot llama pet - Boppi The Booty Shakin’ Llama - is also likely to sell well, Amazon has claimed.

James French, head of toy buying at Amazon UK, said: “At Amazon, we pride ourselves on being able to deliver everything our customers need for a magical festive season, and the smiles on Christmas morning are undoubtedly the most important.

“This year, we are spoilt for choice with so many fantastic new toys set to deliver huge smiles come the big day. As our top five forecasted trends show, there is something for every age and budget on the list and say tuned - with even more must-haves toys set to be announced later this year, we look forward to releasing our top picks in the run up to Christmas.”

The unboxing trend has been growing in the UK for the past few years - where youngsters have to unwrap various layers of packaging to reveal a surprise toy beneath. This year, Amazon said it expected the new L.O.L Surpise! Glamper Fashion Camper - which comes with 55 separate “surprises” - to be a top seller, while the Blume Series Surprise Doll, to which children have to add water to make a surprise doll grow, is also set to sell well.