These are the best Chinese restaurants in Scotland according to Google Reviews

1. Chatni
Chatni, in Perth, holds a 4.8 rating on Google.

2. The Cotton House
The Cotton House, in Bonnybridge, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

3. Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine
Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine, in Glasgow, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

4. Mr Chan's
Mr Chan's, in Kinross, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.