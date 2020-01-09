Chinese restaurants in Scotland.

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Scotland according to Google Reviews

Here is a list of the best Chinese restaurants in Scotland, according to reviews on Google.

Did your favourite make the list? These Chinese restaurants are ranked out of 5 stars by reviewers on Google.

Chatni, in Perth, holds a 4.8 rating on Google.

1. Chatni

The Cotton House, in Bonnybridge, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

2. The Cotton House

Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine, in Glasgow, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

3. Lotus Vegetarian Cuisine

Mr Chan's, in Kinross, holds a 4.7 rating on Google.

4. Mr Chan's

