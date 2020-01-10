These are the best carveries in Scotland according to Google Reviews Here is a list of the best carvery restaurants in Scotland, according to reviews on Google. Did your favourite make the list? These carveries are ranked out of 5 stars by reviewers on Google. 1. Argyle House Restaurant Argyle House Restaurant, in Glasgow, was rated at 4.9 out of 5 by reviewers on Google. Google other Buy a Photo 2. The Loft Restaurant The Loft Restaurant, in Pitlochry, was rated at 4.8 out of 5 by reviewers on Google. Google other Buy a Photo 3. Muckrach Country House Hotel Muckrach Country House Hotel, in Grantown-on-Spey, was rated at 4.7 out of 5 by reviewers on Google. Google other Buy a Photo 4. Armstrong's Bar & Restaurant Armstrong's Bar & Restaurant, in Roundyhill, was rated at 4.6 out of 5 by reviewers on Google. Google other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4