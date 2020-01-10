Carveries in Scotland

These are the best carveries in Scotland according to Google Reviews

Here is a list of the best carvery restaurants in Scotland, according to reviews on Google.

Did your favourite make the list? These carveries are ranked out of 5 stars by reviewers on Google.

Argyle House Restaurant, in Glasgow, was rated at 4.9 out of 5 by reviewers on Google.

1. Argyle House Restaurant

The Loft Restaurant, in Pitlochry, was rated at 4.8 out of 5 by reviewers on Google.

2. The Loft Restaurant

Muckrach Country House Hotel, in Grantown-on-Spey, was rated at 4.7 out of 5 by reviewers on Google.

3. Muckrach Country House Hotel

Armstrong's Bar & Restaurant, in Roundyhill, was rated at 4.6 out of 5 by reviewers on Google.

4. Armstrong's Bar & Restaurant

