These are the areas in Scotland with the lowest and highest life expectancy
This is a list of the five areas with the highest life expectancy, and five areas with the lowest life expectancy, in Scotland.
The most recent NHS figures suggest that children born in these places between 2016 and 2018 will live this long.
1. East Renfrewshire
Life expectancy for men: 80.7 - Life expectancy for women: 83.6.
2. East Dunbartonshire
Life expectancy for men: 80.4 - Life expectancy for women: 83.4.
3. Aberdeenshire
Life expectancy for men: 79.2 - Life expectancy for women: 82.9.
4. Shetlands
Life expectancy for men: 79.5 - Life expectancy for women: 83.4.
