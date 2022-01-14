When you think of golden sands and turquoise waves lapping the shore, Scotland may not be the first place that comes to mind.

But we have an almost endless supply of beautiful beaches – including many which could easily be mistaken for a spot in the Caribbean. (It might be a wee bit colder, mind.)

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best beach they had been to in Scotland. This is what they said.

1. Montrose This beautiful beach can be found on the East coast of Scotland in the Angus council area. Its golden sands stretch for three miles and it has views of Scurdieness Lighthouse. Photo: Ken Patterson Photo Sales

2. Sandwood Bay This bay in Sutherland has a reputation as the most beautiful beach in Britain. Described as "wild and spectacular", it is backed by huge sand dunes and a loch. Photo: Glenn Spinks Photo Sales

3. Fraserburgh beach This stunning beach has a Green Coast Award and a Marine Conservation Society Recommendation - yes, it has dolphins. The local tourism board calls it a "wonderful place to walk and stop and breathe in a touch of Scottish heaven". Photo: Celia Gerrard Douglas Photo Sales

4. Burntisland beach With spectacular views across the Firth of Forth, this Fife beach is beautiful but "especially at sunrise" says Jacqueline, who took this gorgeous photo. Photo: Jacqueline Davidson Photo Sales