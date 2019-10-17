Theme park to be prosecuted over death of 11-year-old who fell from ride

Have your say

The operator of a theme park is being prosecuted under health and safety law over the death of an 11-year-old girl who fell from a water ride.

Evha Jannath died after the incident on the Splash Canyon water ride at Drayton Manor theme park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in May 2017.

Drayton Manor Park Ltd, of Drayton Manor Drive, Tamworth, will face a charge under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The Health and Safety Executive said the criminal proceedings would take place after an inquest into the youngster’s death which is due to be held later this year.

Evha, who was one of a party of children on a school trip to the park from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester, suffered fatal chest injuries.

She died at Birmingham Children’s Hospital after being rescued from the water by theme park staff.

