The Witcher: Netflix director spotted on Skye - could hit series be filmed in Scotland?

A director and producer with close ties to streaming giant Netflix has been scouting the Isle of Skye for as a possible filming location.

Stephen Surijik - who has previously overseen the Umbrella Academy, The Punisher and Lost in Space for Netflix - has now been linked with the second series of fantasy epic The Witcher.

On his Instagram account, Mr Surijik is pictured alongside crew members taking in Skye's dramatic scenery including the Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing.

He posted an inspirational quote from Mary Shelly's Frankenstein and said his team were 'scouting in the Scottish Highlands'.

In another recent post, the camera chief appeared to confirm he is overseeing part of the new Witcher series.

Today a spokeswoman for Screen Scotland said: “Screen Scotland provides a confidential locations service to Film & TV productions looking to film in Scotland. This means we are unable to comment on discussions about specific productions.”

Skye has been a popular destination for film crews and location scouts.

Amazon Studios were in negotiations with industry bodies in Scotland to shoot their blockbuster Lord of the Rings television series on location in Skye and around Perthshire. The deal reportedly collapsed due to uncertainty over Brexit.

Netflix have been contacted for comment.