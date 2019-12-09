The Who on track for first No.1 album in nearly 50 years

The Who are on course to achieve their first number one album in nearly 50 years.

The British rock group's new album Who is in the running to take the chart top spot this week, according to the Official Charts Company in their midweek update.

If they reach number one it will be their second ever chart-topper, following in the footsteps of their fifth album Who's Next, released in 1971.

The album is ahead of its nearest competitor, Robbie Williams' The Christmas Present, by just under 6,000 chart sales.

Who is Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend's first collection of new material since their 2006 album Endless Wire.

Williams is at number two with his debut Christmas album, while Sir Rod Stewart is in the running to end the week at number three with his new album You're In My Heart.

Previous chart-toppers Coldplay are set to be at number four with Everyday Life, and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe could round off the top five with Back Together.

New entries set to make an impact this week include Liam Payne, whose debut solo album LP1 is currently at number eight at the halfway stage of the charts week, and Kylie Minogue's new live album Golden: Live In Concert is just outside the top 10 at number 12.

Britain's Got Talent champion for 2019 Colin Thackery, 89, is at number 13 with his record Love Changes Everything, ahead of Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, whose new album Romance starts the week at number 16.