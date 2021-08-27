The Queen will address the new session of the Scottish Parliament later this year it has been announced

The Opening Ceremony will bring together “the people, the Parliament and The Queen” to mark the beginning of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament.

Her Majesty The Queen will be joined for the occasion by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in the Debating Chamber, alongside MSPs.

This year’s ceremony will pay tribute to ‘local heroes’ chosen from across Scotland for the part they have played during the pandemic in their communities either locally or nationally.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP said: “This Parliament has started its sixth session with renewed hope, energy and determination. We are honoured that Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will join us in marking the beginning of this new chapter.

“The past year and a half has been immensely challenging, but we look forward to recognising and celebrating local heroes from across Scotland for their contributions to their communities during this pandemic.

“Our opening ceremonies have always sought to bring the people, the Parliament and The Queen together. This tradition will continue and the people will be at the heart of our proceedings once again.”

The Queen last addressed the Scottish Parliament in 2019 to mark its 20 year anniversary. She addressed MSPs and said that it had been a pleasure to watch Scotland “grow and prosper" over the last two decades.

