The Queen's Harry and Meghan statement in full

Here is the full statement from the Queen on her summit concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future.

The Queen, who had called a summit at Sandringham for senior royals to discuss face to face for the first time the Sussexes' bombshell plans to forge a new role for themselves, said in the statement issued by Buckingham Palace: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

The Queen issued the statement following the meeting at Sandringham.

• READ MORE: Queen issues 'supportive' statement agreeing to 'transition' plan for Harry and Meghan

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."