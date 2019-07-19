The Proclaimers seek Sunshine on Leith fan footage during Edinburgh Castle gigs

It's played at weddings, funerals and football matches.

But this weekend The Proclaimers will be playing their anthem Sunshine on Leith during two gigs at Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

And they are asking for fans to film footage during the song for a short documentary being made about it by Filming Scotland, who will be there on both nights.

In a message on The Proclaimers website, they are asking for people to film all or parts of the song on their camera phones, shooting it landscape (sideways).

The message says you do not need to film all of the song but even 20 to 30 seconds of the song and the crowd, that would be great.

It adds: "Or even better feel free to turn the camera on you and your nearest as you belt out a classic under the castle lights."

Send your recording to filmingscotlandsales@gmail.com

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid will be playing at the Edinburgh Castle esplanade on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 July 2019.

Gates open at 6:45pm, with special guests Be Charlotte on at 8pm before The Proclaimers are due on stage at about 9pm.