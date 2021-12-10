The Monkees: Singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith has died at the age of 78

Michael Nesmith, singer and guitarist with The Monkees, has died at the age of 78, according to US media reports.

A statement from his family said: "With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us."

FILE â€“ DECEMBER 10: Songwriter and guitarist Michael Nesmith of The Monkees has died at the age of 78 1967: American pop group The Monkees, (left to right) Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz, Davy Jones and Peter Tork. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

