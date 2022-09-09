LiveThe King and Queen Consort leave Balmoral for flight back to London
The Queen has died and King Charles III is the new monarch.
Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately on the death of Elizabeth II, at the age of 96 in the sanctuary of Balmoral Castle.
Most Popular
The Queen’s son and successor King Charles III spoke of his grief soon after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch, who died “peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral.
The Queen will be commemorated by pomp and ceremony as the nation begins a period of mourning to mark the death of its former monarch.
Gun salutes will ring out in the capital and bells will toll across the country, with churches, chapels and cathedrals encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.
Queen Elizabeth: Updates as Buckingham Palace announces the death of the Queen
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 11:38
Cabinet paid tribute to the Queen at a meeting on Friday morning.
It is understood that ministers shared memories of the monarch’s lifetime of service, including fond recollections of their own encounters with her.
There was a moment of silence at the conclusion of the meeting.
The King was pictured in the back of a car, with the Queen in the front passenger seat, as they were driven in convoy over the River Dee towards Ballater.
BREAKING: The King and Queen have left Balmoral en route to Aberdeen airport where they will fly back to London.
The decision over whether Scottish football fixtures take place this weekend will be made by the SPFL themselves following the issue of government guidance.
Stamps bearing the image of the Queen will remain valid following her death, Royal Mail has announced.
Special stamps already announced will still be issued, although there may be changes to when they are launched.
A Royal Mail statement said: “Following the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, Royal Mail has confirmed that stamps bearing the image of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II remain valid for use.
“These include definitive stamps – regular ‘everyday’ stamps – and special stamps.
“As previously announced, following the introduction of barcodes to everyday stamps, these stamps remain valid until the end of January 2023.
“All special stamps that have already been announced will be issued, although the launch dates of some may change.
“In line with past practice, following the death of a monarch all existing post boxes will remain unchanged.
“Post boxes already in production or being prepared for installation will also retain the insignia of Queen Elizabeth II.”
The Queen was “frail” but in “good spirits” when PA photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.
Dame Joanna Lumley has remembered the Queen saying the late monarch represented “all that was kind and fair, brave and good-hearted, noble and entirely admirable”.
In a statement to the PA news agency, Dame Joanna added: “We shall miss her with all our hearts and wish her safe travelling on her final great journey.
“She was adored and respected; and as we send our loving sympathies to all the members of the royal family, we count ourselves lucky to have lived during her long and fabulous reign. God bless her: and long live our great new King.”
Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.
But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.