The Bridge of Lies, produced by STV Studios for BBC One, promises both high drama and high stakes that will keep contestants on their toes and their eyes on the prize as they risk losing it all with each step they take.

The series, which starts filming in Glasgow later this year and will broadcast in Spring 2022, sees teams of contestants competing for cash by crossing a bridge made up of stepping stones across the studio floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each stepping stone has a different option, and the players must try to get from A to B by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies in order to cross the floor safely, or risk falling off the bridge and out of the game.

BAFTA award-winning star Kemp said: “It’s fair to say I’ve found myself in some dangerous situations in recent years, so I reckon I’m well-prepared for the jeopardy of The Bridge of Lies!

“This is something a little different for me, and after a challenging year, we’re all crying out for a fun new show to kick back and enjoy.

“I’m delighted to be working with STV Studios again and can’t wait to be back on BBC One in 2022, having a giggle with all the contestants and helping them win some cash in the process. Bring it on!”

Ross Kemp will host a new BBC quiz show set in Glasgow.

Gary Chippington said: “Having Ross Kemp, an icon of British TV, as the face of the show is the icing on the cake for us.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.