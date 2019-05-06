The BEST pictures from the first ever Open Streets Edinburgh
Edinburgh has now become the first UK city to join the global Open Streets movement by temporarily banning traffic from key streets on Sunday.
Following in the footsteps of Paris and New York, historic roads such as the Royal Mile, Victoria Street, part of the Grassmarket, New Street and Cockburn Street were shut for the day as families and residents enjoyed entertainment in places never dreamed possible. Here is a selection of the best pictures:
1. Olympic approval
Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman cycles on Canongate