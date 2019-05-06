The BEST pictures from the first ever Open Streets Edinburgh

Following in the footsteps of Paris and New York, historic roads such as the Royal Mile, Victoria Street, part of the Grassmarket, New Street and Cockburn Street were shut for the day as families and residents enjoyed entertainment in places never dreamed possible. Here is a selection of the best pictures:

1. Olympic approval Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman cycles on Canongate

2. Strolling The Wilkie family walks down Canongate

3. Time for yoga Yoga is performed in the open space on Canongate

4. On your bike City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes was joined by a crowd of cyclists who rode from City Chambers down to Canongate

