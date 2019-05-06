Car-less Victoria Street

The BEST pictures from the first ever Open Streets Edinburgh

Edinburgh has now become the first UK city to join the global Open Streets movement by temporarily banning traffic from key streets on Sunday.

Following in the footsteps of Paris and New York, historic roads such as the Royal Mile, Victoria Street, part of the Grassmarket, New Street and Cockburn Street were shut for the day as families and residents enjoyed entertainment in places never dreamed possible. Here is a selection of the best pictures:

Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman cycles on Canongate

1. Olympic approval

Olympic cyclist Chris Boardman cycles on Canongate
Greg Macvean
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Wilkie family walks down Canongate

2. Strolling

The Wilkie family walks down Canongate
Greg Macvean
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Yoga is performed in the open space on Canongate

3. Time for yoga

Yoga is performed in the open space on Canongate
Greg Macvean
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes was joined by a crowd of cyclists who rode from City Chambers down to Canongate

4. On your bike

City of Edinburgh Council's transport and environment convener Lesley Macinnes was joined by a crowd of cyclists who rode from City Chambers down to Canongate
Greg Macvean
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3