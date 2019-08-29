The 10 steepest streets in Scotland revealed

The steepest street in the UK - and in fact the world - belongs to a meandering route in north-west Wales known as Ffordd Pen Llech situated in the historic town of Harlech with a gradient of 37.5 per cent at its steepest point. But what are the steepest streets in Scotland?
A list has been compiled with the held of Ordnance Survey staff and the results are surprising - with just one street in Edinburgh's hilly Old Town making the list of the top ten. Here is the full list:
1. Middle Brae, Tobermory
Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is best known for its brightly painted waterfront houses, but it also boasts the steepest road in Scotland. Middle Brae - also known as Post Office Brae - tops the list with a gradient of 19.4 per cent.
Edinburgh's Old Town, with its twisting cobbled streets, surprisingly lays claim to just one of the top ten steepest streets in Scotland. Ramsay Lane, which runs off the Mound, sits second on the shortlist.
A visit to the Scottish Borders reveals the third steepest street on this list. Ellwyn Crescent is situated in Galashiels, with the sweeping road boasting a gradient of 15.62 per cent and lying on the outskirts of the town