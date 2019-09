Property website Zoopla has revealed its 2019 Rich List – the definitive list of the costliest streets in Scotland based on average house prices last year.

1. 1 Whitehouse Terrace, Edinburgh EH9 Average house price 2,349,026 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 2. Balmoral Court, Auchterarder PH3 Average house price 1,761,601 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 3. Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder PH3 Average house price: 1,676,507 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 4. Wester Coates Avenue, Edinburgh EH12 Average house price 1,606,113 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more