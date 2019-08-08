Templehall preparing for annual gala

Preparations for this year’s Templehall Gala are rapidly gathering pace as the big day draws closer.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, August 24, and it’s shaping up to be a spectacular event for the whole community.

Deivids Bazilevics, this year's prince

However, the organising committee are still looking for volunteers to help out and hope locals will come forward to get involved.

In particular they are looking for face painters and volunteers to help set up, marshall the parade and clear up at the end of the event.

On the day the parade, led by the gala prince and princess, Kirkcaldy District Pipe Band and local councillors, will leave Templehall Community Centre at 11.45am, making its way along Fair Isle Road.

Two young people looking forward to the event are Deivids Bazilevics from Valley Primary who is this year’s prince, and Ceilidh Horner, a pupil at Torbain Primary, who is the princess.

Ceilidh Horner is the 2019 princess

Once again the family friendly event promises to be a great day out with a wide variety of activities on offer.

Entertainment once the parade arrives at the field will include the pipers, Resonate drummers, the Songburds, tai chi, Rockfit, local dance schools and live singers.

Visitors can enjoy the inflatables, fairground rides and stalls and pony rides. There’s also a chance to try and beat the goalie with Real Fife FC and play rugby with Kirkcaldy Rugby Club.

There will be refreshments and a selection of crafters too.

Information stalls will offer details of things happening in the community and support that is available.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The committee would like to thank everyone, especially Fife Council, for their support in previous years. We are also currently being supported by the Co-op as one of their local charities for this period.

“The Templehall Gala committee have recently gained a charitable status and work tirelessly to ensure a fun filled day for the whole community.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can register through www.thallgala.org.uk. A volunteers meeting will be held on Thursday, August 15 at 6pm in Templehall Community Centre or further details are available from 07742720561.

Companies wishing to donate prizes for the raffle or tombola can use this number.