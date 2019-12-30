Takeaways top list of spending regrets

Takeaways, unnecessary items for the home and alcohol top the list of 2019 spending regrets.

Half of UK adults regret spending money on something this year, according to the report by online bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs, increasing to 70 per cent of 18 to 34-year olds.

Buying clothes and spending money on eating out and taxis also made the list of financial regrets. Socialising also took its toll on the nation’s bank balances in 2019, with 15 per cent of adults spending more than £1,000 on alcohol during the year – rising to 24 per cent of 35-54-year olds.

Celebrating marriages is also denting bank accounts, as one in ten spent more than £1000 attending weddings in 2019, while almost three fifths say they plan to make changes to improve their finances in 2020.

The younger generations plan to make changes to what they eat and drink to help improve their financial situation: more than a quarter of 18 to 34-year olds insist they will order fewer takeaways, 15 per cent plan to buy less coffee out, one in five will take a packed lunch to work and one in ten plan to give up booze. Meanwhile, one in five adults vow to eat out less in the new year, 17 per cent plan to buy less clothes and 12 per cent even plan to sell some possessions.

Managing director of Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Des McDaid, said: “Our research shows that people are planning to make small but hugely positive changes to improve their financial situation and ensure this time next year they are in a better place."