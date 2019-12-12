Takeaway habit is costing Scots £405 a year

Scots fork out £406 a year on takeaways every year, a report has found - with those in Glasgow spending an average of £485.

The survey found that some diners are spending hundreds of pounds every month ordering food in, with one in 20 people north of the border admitting they geat a takeaway five times a week.

Meanwhile, 30 per cent of people in Scotland said they order in more than they did 12 months ago – the highest of all the regions surveyed - fuelled by the growth of delivery services such as UberEats and Deliveroo.

Typically, people in the UK order 34 takeaways a year, according to the survey from KPMG, spending between £10 and £15 a time.

Two per cent of Scots admitted they order takeaway food three times a week, however 39 per cent of those north of the border said they never order takeaway food at home - above the UK average of 34 per cent. Scotland also recorded the highest proportion of respondents who said they would order in more if there were more healthy options available.

Will Hawkley, global head of leisure and hospitality, said: “Our findings are great news for operators as 66 per cent of respondents said they order in as often, or more often, than they did a year ago – clearly ‘Takeaway’ is no longer a dirty word. Certain groups in particular are showing their affection for takeaways now more than ever with 39 per cent of 18 to 34 year old saying they order in more than they did 12 months ago.”

Perhaps surprisingly, more than four in ten people said they usually order their takeaway by phone rather than by using technology such as apps and home delivery services such as Deliveroo.

Mr Hawkley said: “Takeaway technologies are clearly working for many customers across the UK, but, if delivery platforms are to appeal to the 34 per cent who say they never order in, and the 43 per cent who still like to order by phone, they must bridge the gap between what they currently offer, and what potential customers want.

“In the short term introducing more discounts and offers is a great place to start as it is the number one thing consumers told us would make them order more.”

Regionally, Londoners spend the most, dishing out almost double the UK average - £709 worth of takeaways per year. London was also the only area where any respondents admitted to ordering seven or more takeaways per week. However, five per cent of Scots admitted to spending £25 to £30 per person on a takeaway - more than a typical meal in a sit-down restaurant.