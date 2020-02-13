Take a look inside the £345,000 Edinburgh flat...which has its own 'throne room'

This property comes with a price tag and living room fit for a king or queen

Edinburgh Castle was once home to kings and queens and Holyrood Palace at the other end of the Royal Mile remains a property of The Queen.

Number 191/4 Canongate, Edinburgh is on the market for offers over 345,000 and comes with a surprisingly regal feature. Picture: McEwan Fraser Legal

But it has now emerged that a third regal residence is hidden in the area.

McEwan Fraser Legal is advertising a property at 191/4 Canongate, Edinburgh which comes with its own throne room.

The 'highly desirable' second-floor flat is available for offers over £345,000 and has two bedrooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and living room meets throne room.

Less than a mile from Edinburgh castle, the unusal throne room feature of this Canongate property make it an apartment fit for a king or queen. Picture: McEwan Fraser Legal

Renowned architect

Built in 1670, the Grade B-listed building could be the recipient of grant funding if it needs restoration work.

In the 1960s the property was renovated by renowned Royal Mile restoration architect Robert Hurd which is noted on a plaque on the building.

The particulars of the property, which are available on Zoopla, reveal two double bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a dining room.

But surprisingly there is no mention of the home's unique selling point - the high-backed throne which is flanked by two windows out onto Canongate.

The interior of the flat is finished in a deep red colour which matches the chair and lends an air of royalty to the room.

It is not known whether the throne - reminiscent of a scene from George R R Martin's Game of Thrones series - will be sold as part of the flat.

