Swans cause flap on M9 near Kelpies

Traffic on the M9 was temporarily stalled this afternoon as a result of some swans wandering onto the motorway.

Police shut one lane near the Kelpies at around 3.30pm while they tried to rescue the wayward birds and usher them to safety.

Traffic Scotland confirmed on their Twitter page that the swans have now gone and the lane has reopened.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Emma Chisholm said: “We were involved in the rescue of a family of swans on the M9 this afternoon.

“Police Scotland alerted us to the incident on the eastbound carriageway near The Kelpies. They had managed to get the birds safely off the motorway and onto the embankment until we arrived.

“We managed to contain the parents and two cygnets and I took them to the nearby canal to release them.

“Thanks to Amey and Police Scotland for aiding in this rescue which has a happy outcome for the family.”