Swan on M8 causing major disruption for Glasgow motorists safely removed

A swan, which caused major tailbacks on the M8 near Glasgow this afternoon, was safely recovered by police officers.

A swan, which made its way on to the busy carriageway around 5pm this afternoon, has been safely moved to the side of the lane.

At 5.03pm, Traffic Scotland sent out an alert on Twitter saying one lane on the busiest motorway in Scotland had been closed while Police Scotland attempted to round a swam on the carriageway.

Ten minutes later, the swan had been moved to the verge of the road, however traffic was tailed back to junction 22, with a travel time of 15-20 minutes from junction 16.

Traffic Scotland posted a picture of the swan, saying: "Here's the swan, currently looking quite comfy on grass verge. Traffic queuing now from Kingston Bridge."