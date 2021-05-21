Danish retailer and owner of Edinburgh’s famous Jenners building, Anders Povlsen was named the richest person in Scotland in the 33rd edition of the list, increasing his wealth by £1.27 billion to £6 billion.

Mr Povlsen – who owns more land in the UK than the Queen and the Church of Scotland combined – is one of ten billionaires on the Scottish Rich List, who are among a record-breaking 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year, up 24 from 2020, a year-on-year increase that is also a record.

Ukranian-born Sir Leonard Blavatnik is top of the list as the richest person in the country.

Lockdown has also proved lucrative for Glenn Gordon and family, owners of the Willian Grant & Sons whisky business.

The family have registered gains of £409 million in the past year to lift them to £3.595 billion.

Third on the list is John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, owners of the India-based pharmaceuticals business, Biocon. They saw their wealth rise by £1.134bn to £2.942bn

Only five of the top 14 spots on the Scottish list failed to increase their fortune.

The Thomson family are listed in seventh at £1.271 billion, down £136 million and Trond Mohn and Marit Mohn Westlake and family are in eighth at £1.259 billion, down £66 million.

Jim McColl is 10th at £1 billion, no change on last year; Lord Laidlaw is 12th at £787 million, no change; and Sir Brian Souter and Dame Ann Gloag are 14th at £650 million, down £80 million.

JK Rowling is number 11 on the Scottish list but being valued at £820 million this year, she is still just shy of officially reaching billionaire status.

These are the 10 richest people in Scotland according to the rich list

Anders Povlsen – £6 billion Glenn Gordon and family – £3.595 billion John Shaw and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and family – £2.942 billion Sir Ian Wood and family – £1.819 billion Mohamed Al-Fayed and family – £1.7 billion Mahdi al-Tajir – £1.687 billion The Thomson family – £1.271 billion Trond Mohn and Marit Mohn Westlake and family – £1.259 billion Lady Philomena Clark and family – £1.141 billion Jim McColl – £1 billion

