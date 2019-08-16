Sun shines as Ferry Fair ends

The annual Ferry Fair festival came to an end last weekend, with the Coronation and street party rounding off another great week of events.

Other activities held during the week included the children’s race night and tug o’ war, as well as The Burryman and the Boundary Race.

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY Ferry Fair 2019 Parade & Coronation

Speaking about the Saturday, Ferry Fair vice-chairman Jane Harkin said: “It was fantastic. The weather was unbelievable. That’s what made it.

“I think we were so shocked in between all the bad weather that we had such a fantastic Saturday. It was great. The kids in the court were great. And the band we had on stage, Pop Works, had the street bouncing.

“All round it was a great time. It was a superb day for everybody. We have not had any complaints, so that’s what we want. As a committee of course there are things we will look at things we can improve. But for the people of Queensferry they had an absolute ball.

“Friday was wet in the morning, getting the stage up. It was a shame for the Burryman. He got very wet. But as the day went on it dried up. So we were able to have our Friday evening events.”

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY Ferry Fair 2019 Parade & Coronation

This year’s Belstane Walk saw Michael Brown break the distance record for carrying two 80lb weights, going from the bottom of the Loan, along the High Street to the stage and back, and then on to the Stag pub. Michael broke the long held record set by Gilles Brown (no relation).

“That was the furthest we have ever had,” added Jane.

“It was a long distance. He knocked the record out the park.”

All photos by Alistair Pryde.

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY The Burryman 2019

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY Ferry Fair 2019 Boundary Race, Wheelbarrow Race and Bellstane Walk

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY Ferry Fair 2019 Boundary Race, Wheelbarrow Race and Bellstane Walk

SOUTH QUEENSFERRY The Burryman 2019