Stuart Baillie, from Bo’ness, was last heard from at around 2.10pm on Monday, December 20, after setting off on a walk from Glen Nevis and was reported missing at 6.35pm after not returning as planned.

The 60-year-old planned to walk Aonach Beag and Aonach Mor, leaving from the Steall Falls car park in Glen Nevis. He was at the summit of Aonach Beag when he was last heard from.

A search involving the Lochaber, Glencoe and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams was launched after Mr Baillie was reported missing, along with help from the Search and Rescue Dogs Association and the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Mr Baillie is white, around 5ft 9in tall, has brown eyes and a mole on his right cheek, he also wears glasses.

He is likely to be wearing a purple waterproof jacket (pictured) and black waterproof bottoms and will probably be carrying a purple or blue rucksack.

Sergeant Chris Hardwick of Fort William Police Station said: “This is a popular walking route and I would urge anyone who has been in the area and believes they may have seen or spoken to Stuart to get in touch as soon as they can."

If you have seen Mr Baillie, or if you have any information on his whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2718 of December 20.

