Striking pictures show Scotland's Amazon depot preparing for Black Friday

These photos show Scotland's Amazon depot preparing for Black Friday - in a warehouse the size of 17 football pitches.

The depot, in Dunfermline, Fife, is more than 1.5million square feet and dispatches goods which are delivered around the world.

This year marks a decade since Black Friday was launched in Britain by Amazon, and shoppers bought two million items last year on that day alone.

More than 1,500 seasonal workers are drafted in to help around 1,000 permanent members of staff.

To get into the festive spirit, some workers wore Santa hats - and the company organises quizzes, competitions and Christmas jumper days to keep things 'fun and exciting'.

Gifts waiting to be packaged could be seen stacked floor to ceiling waiting to be wrapped up by workers, and a massive conveyor belt runs through the warehouse.

Items are sent along the conveyor belt to be packaged before being sent out for delivery.

Amazon Dunfermline general manager, Graham Allison, said: "We know how important it is to help our customers save money where they can at this time of year, so we're excited to be holding our tenth Black Friday Sale to UK customers in the lead-up to the festive season.

"We have a fantastic team here in Dunfermline and are really looking forward to getting our customers' festive orders out the door and off for delivery."

