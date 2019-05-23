Straiton Pond swan put down following attack by dog

The male swan at Straiton Pond Nature Reserve had to be put to sleep yesterday (Wednesday) after it was attacked by a dog.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the incident on April 30, but were unable to take the swan in for examination until yesterday. Due to its injuries the swan then had to be put down.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Robert Ward said: ”We were notified of a swan with injuries from a suspected dog attack at Straiton Pond Nature Reserve in Midlothian. My colleagues in Edinburgh attended and despite their best efforts, were unable to contain the male swan.

“On Wednesday (May 22), we took a boat out on the pond and after four hours of trying, managed to catch him. Upon examination, we found him to have a serious, infected injury under his wing and wounds on his leg. After seeking veterinary advice, the sad decision was made to put the swan to sleep.”