The coastguard were called out after receiving reports about a pod of dolphin stranded on the mud flats at the Bayhead Estuary on a receding tide.
When the team arrived, the dolphins had already successfully been refloated but were still circling in the shallow water in distress.
The Stornoway RNLI were then called and they assisted in coaxing them out to deeper water where the pod was able to make their way out past Arnish lighthouse.
Read More
They joined up with 10 other dolphins further out.
The coastguard posted on social media thanking a group of local kayakers who also assisted.
They added: “The Stornoway Coastguard Rescue Team is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to respond to those in need.
“Search and Rescue - its what we do.”