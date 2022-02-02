Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) have restored power to over 120,000 customers who were cut off following significant damage caused by Storms Malik and Corrie which brought gusts of over 90mph across much of the north-east.

The high winds and back-to-back storms caused over 450 high voltage network faults on the network with fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

As of 9am this morning, power has been restored to over 120,000 customers with around 1,900 customers remaining off supply, predominantly in Aberdeenshire.

Power should be restored for homes tonight

Power will be restored to all customers by this evening.

Over 500 additional operational team-members, from other areas of SSEN and partners across the UK and Ireland, are now assisting restoration efforts.

The company said it is working closely with local resilience partnerships to help co-ordinate the community response and provide support to those affected.

For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

SSEN has also continued to urge customers not to approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 or via its Power Track App and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.

Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams are making a big final push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms. Although discovery of further damage and continued strong winds have hampered us, we have made real progress and remain confident all supplies will be restored today.

“I would like to thank customers for their continued patience and reassure them that every effort is being made to restore their power as quickly and safely as possible. We continue to work closely local resilience partnerships in Aberdeenshire to support the welfare effort for customers who remain off supply.