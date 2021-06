Both dogs are female Jack Russell’s and were found by a member of the public around 3.30pm on Sunday, June 13 near Dobbies on Drip Road in Stirling.

One is white with brown patches on her head with no collar, and the other is white with dark tan patches, also with no collar.

Stirling: Two lost Jack Russell's found and seeking their owner

The owners, or anyone who recognises them, should contact 101 quoting number 2386.

