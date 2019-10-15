Still Game favourites to get 'outstanding contribution' honours at Scottish BAFTAs

Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill are to receive an “outstanding contribution to television” award at next month’s Scottish BAFTAs, organisers have revealed.

The sitcom’s creators will be honoured alongside Michael Hines, director of the long-running TV series.

News of the honour was announced by Bafta Scotland just days after end of the run of the final Still Game live show at the Hydro arena in Glasgow.

First launched as a stage show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1997, Still Game’s characters Jack and Victor made regular appearances in Kiernan and Hemphill’s sketch show Chewin’ the Fat, which was launched in 1999, before the pair were given their first series by the BBC in 2002.

The exploits of Jack and Victor and the regulars at the Clansman pub in the fictional estate of Craig ran for nine series in total. The final episode was shown in March of this year, but the cast were reunited for a final run of 15 live shows at the Hydro.

Hines said: “We couldn’t be more delighted or proud to receive this award. Still Game has brought us a lot of happiness and it means so much to us to know that it’s made others happy too.

“It’s been an incredible, unforgettable journey and this award has helped to make it a really special end.”

The ceremony will also see an outstanding contribution to craft honour awarded to script supervisor Pat Rambaut, whose career stretches back to the 1970s.

Her film credits include Local Hero, The House of Mirth, Bridget Jones's Diary, The Magdalene Sisters, Mona Lisa and The Mission.

BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty said: "We are delighted to be presenting this year’s Outstanding Contribution Awards to truly exceptional recipients, each representing outstanding talent in their fields.

"The creative team behind Still Game and Pat Rambaut, have created work that is not only recognised by their peers and the public, but also inspires future generations of film and television makers.

"We are honoured to present the awards and look forward to recognising their outstanding achievements on Sunday 3 November."