Mr Toogood, 40, is believed to be travelling in a Grey Renault Traffic van with registration TS RST, though it may be displaying the registration SD21 EKC instead.

Officers have said they are concerned for Mr Toogood’s well-being and have asked that anyone who may have seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch quoting incident number 2069 of October 2.

