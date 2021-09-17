Stacey O’Donnell was last seen in the Crawford Street area around 10 am on Thursday.

The 14-year-old has been described as white, around 5ft tall, of medium build with long, dark brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When last seen she was wearing a black Puma hooded top, blue jeans and white trainers.

Stacey O’Donnell: Increasing concerns for teenager's welfare after she is reported missing from the Partick area

She is known to visit Glasgow city centre and the Shettleston area in the east end of Glasgow.

Inspector Gavin Smith, from Partick Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stacey’s welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible and make sure she is safe and well.

“We are appealing for anyone who has seen her or anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Partick Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3098 of 16 September.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.