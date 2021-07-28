St Simon Partick church fire: Scottish pop star Michelle McManus mourns loss of church she was baptised in

Scottish pop star Michelle McManus has tweeted her dismay at the loss of St Simon Partick church as she says it was the church she was baptised in.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:50 pm
The Pop Idol winner took to social media on Wednesday morning as the news was broken that St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick had been the site of a large fire in the early hours.

She wrote: “Devastated to read this. I was baptised in this beautiful little chapel which is over 200 years old.

"Thank you to @scotfire_glasgo and all our incredible emergency crews for working so hard throughout the night to bring this awful blaze under control.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in the church on Bridge Street in Partick at around 2.50 am on Wednesday.

They confirmed that neighbouring residents were evacuated as a precaution, and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Scottish Fire and Rescue ServiceCatholic church
