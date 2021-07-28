The Pop Idol winner took to social media on Wednesday morning as the news was broken that St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick had been the site of a large fire in the early hours.
She wrote: “Devastated to read this. I was baptised in this beautiful little chapel which is over 200 years old.
"Thank you to @scotfire_glasgo and all our incredible emergency crews for working so hard throughout the night to bring this awful blaze under control.”
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in the church on Bridge Street in Partick at around 2.50 am on Wednesday.
They confirmed that neighbouring residents were evacuated as a precaution, and police are investigating the cause of the fire.