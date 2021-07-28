Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bridge Street in Partick, Glasgow after receiving reports of a fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church.

Videos across social media showed the roof collapse as the flames took hold of the building.

Health Secretary and Glasgow MSP Humza Yousaf tweeted his support of the catholic community, referencing an incident in Edinburgh on Tuesday where a Catholic priest was attacked inside St Mary’s Cathedral.

The priest was praying when he was approached by a man who attempted to assault him with a glass bottle.

Mr Yousaf wrote: “What a devastating couple of days for Catholics in Scotland.

"First a cowardly attack on a Priest in his place of worship, followed by this. I know St Simon's had a special place in the Polish community's heart.

“Solidarity with our Catholic community in Scotland.”

