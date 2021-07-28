St Simon Partick church fire: Humza Yousaf says blaze at Partick Catholic church is 'devastating' and comes just days after a priest was attacked with a bottle while praying in Edinburgh

Scotland’s Health Minister has spoken out in the wake of this morning’s devastating fire at a Partick Catholic church.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 9:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:47 pm
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bridge Street in Partick, Glasgow after receiving reports of a fire at St Simon’s Catholic Church.

Videos across social media showed the roof collapse as the flames took hold of the building.

Health Secretary and Glasgow MSP Humza Yousaf tweeted his support of the catholic community, referencing an incident in Edinburgh on Tuesday where a Catholic priest was attacked inside St Mary’s Cathedral.

The priest was praying when he was approached by a man who attempted to assault him with a glass bottle.

Mr Yousaf wrote: “What a devastating couple of days for Catholics in Scotland.

"First a cowardly attack on a Priest in his place of worship, followed by this. I know St Simon's had a special place in the Polish community's heart.

“Solidarity with our Catholic community in Scotland.”

Humza YousafHealth Minister
