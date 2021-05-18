The last crane has been removed from the Edinburgh skyline as the St James Quarter prepares for its phase one opening.

Here is the new Edinburgh skyline in pictures.

With the Balmoral Hotel also in view The removal of the final crane marks a landmark moment in the construction of the site, that has had 13 cranes dominating the skyline for half a decade.

Bridges visible in the background Current plans put the phase one opening of the new St James centre at the end of June, as shops like Zara, Mango, Pull & Bear, Kurt Geiger.

St James Quarter and Scott Monument There will also be food outlets including Bonnie & Wild, Bross Bagels and Salerno Pizza.

Statue of Dundas visible to the left of the structure The development will continue for the next 18 months adding more shops, restaurants and bars, as well as a boutique Everyman Cinema and hotels.