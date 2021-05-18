St James Quarter: Edinburgh's new skyline revealed as the last cranes come down after five years
After five years of construction, the last cranes have finally come down in the St James Quarter revealing Edinburgh’s new skyline.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 11:22 am
Updated
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 3:06 pm
The last crane has been removed from the Edinburgh skyline as the St James Quarter prepares for its phase one opening.
Here is the new Edinburgh skyline in pictures.
