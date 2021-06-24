St James Quarter: 13 pictures show opening day of Edinburgh's new shopping centre with the Lego Store, Zara and Mango proving popular
Following over five years of construction, the St James Quarter has finally opened in Edinburgh today.
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 4:57 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 5:18 pm
Hundreds of people queued up outside the Capitals new shopping centre, with some people arriving as early as 3am on Thursday, to be first into the new build.
Doors opened to the public at 9am and the centre has been a bustling hive of activity since.
Here are 13 pictures giving you a glimpse inside the impressive St James Quarter on its opening day.
