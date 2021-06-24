Hundreds of people queued up outside the Capitals new shopping centre, with some people arriving as early as 3am on Thursday, to be first into the new build.

Doors opened to the public at 9am and the centre has been a bustling hive of activity since.

Here are 13 pictures giving you a glimpse inside the impressive St James Quarter on its opening day.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. First Phase Following years of construction, St James Quarter opens its 850,00 sq feet shopping galleria. Pandora is one of the many shops that joins the line-up. The completion of the first phase of the development brings a new, retail led, lifestyle district that fully integrates into and enhancesEdinburgh city centre. Photo: John Devlin Buy photo

2. Queues Shoppers queued from as early as 3am for the new LEGO store which is one of the shops to initially open in the new centre's first phase. The newly-built St James Quarter opened at 9am on Thursday June 24, after five years of construction. Photo: John Devlin Buy photo

3. Shopper favourites The £1 billion development currently includes more than 40 retailers, including John Lewis & partners - which is already proving popular with customers. Photo: John Devlin Buy photo

4. Newcomers Many of the 40 retailers are debuting for their brand in Scotland for the first time at the St James Quarter, including Pull&Bear, & Other Stories, Stradivarius and Bershka. Photo: John Devlin Buy photo