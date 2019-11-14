St Andrew’s Day historic sites ticket giveaway

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has free tickets for local historic sites, as Ticket Giveaway returns for 2019 on November 30 and December 1.

Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, and Blackness Castle, the 15th century fortress overlooking the Firth of Forth, are among over 30 top Historic Scotland attractions taking part over the St Andrew’s Day weekend. The registration for free tickets opened on Tuesday at www.ticketgiveaway.co.uk and will close on November 28.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to explore and enjoy our historic environment. If you’ve never visited your local historic site, this is your chance to get out and discover Scotland’s fascinating past for free.”