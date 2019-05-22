Speeding in Bonnyrigg has locals in a spin

A perceived lack of action by the council on speeding in Bonnyrigg has led residents to start a petition calling for measures to be taken.

Fiona Gilbert, who lives at the top of the High Street, just opposite Golf Course Road, handed in a petition to the council in March to have the speed limit there brought down to 20mph.

She said: “I moved in here two years ago. On getting to know my neighbours I discovered people have been complaining about this for the last 20 years.

“It’s the speeds they go that could kill people. It starts at the Co-op traffic lights, right up to the Laird and Dog traffic lights. Some cars are doing up to 60mph. There have been a lot of accidents, but unless there is a fatality or someone is seriously injured it’s not noted down. So there has been no action taken.

“We ended up with 113 signatures for our petition. People here are not happy.”

Fiona highlighted a car crash outside her house on January 15 and a four vehicle collision on February 1 at Elm Road as two recent incidents. She first contacted the council in January. She and her neighbours feel they are not being listened to. The council claims it has been in touch.

She said: “Nothing has happened. The last email I sent in I have got nowhere. We are being ignored. The council are not prepared to listen, or to do anything to slow the traffic down.

“I have requested that if it went down to 20mph, same as Lasswade, it would help. But at the moment it seems to be going nowhere.”

Bonnyrigg Community Council chairwoman Marnie Crawford added: “There have been official speed recordings showing a few 50mph type speeds.

“There is a big volume of traffic here and the community council has been concerned, after the removal of the school crossing patrol, that the Lasswade Primary School children are at risk from a few speeding vehicles.

“We have requested a flashing light speed monitor on Hillhead just to raise awareness of the speeds among drivers.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: “A member of our policy and road safety team met with Mrs Gilbert on March 6 to discuss road crashes, traffic speeds and volumes along the High Street/Hillhead in Bonnyrigg.

“It was explained that, as vehicle speeds recorded during a continuous six day assessment showed speeds were around the existing speed limit, there were no plans to introduce either a reduced speed limit or traffic calming in this instance.

“It was accepted that a small number of the traffic speeds recorded during the assessment were excessive, hence the results were passed to the police for information. It is understood speed enforcement has taken place.

“After the meeting, the policy and road safety team member sent Mrs Gilbert follow-up information, including a link to the council’s website about submitting a petition.

“While Mrs Gilbert did hand in a petition, she was then emailed on April 1 by our democratic services team to provide further information and to confirm she wanted the petition to be considered by the petitions committee.

“According to our records, Mrs Gilbert did not respond, therefore, the petition has yet to be considered by the committee.

“If she could get back in touch, we would be happy to help.”