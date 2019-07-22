Sparkling drinks recalled over 'explosion' fear

Have your say

Bottles of a popular sparkling fruit drink have been recalled because the bottles ‘could explode’ due to fermentation.

Tesco said it had withdrawn four flavours of its Tesco Finest Fruit Presse becaus the product had fermented, causing a risk to health.

It added that the fermentation could also cause the bottle to explode.

Tesco said: “Please do not consume these products. Return them to store where a full refund will be given.”

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: “The products potentially present a risk to health because they have fermented and as a result pressure may have built up in the bottles which could cause them to explode.”

The affected flavours are: Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit,Sicilian Lemon & Mint, Raspberry & Pomegranate and Apple & Elderflower - all with best before dates of March 2020.