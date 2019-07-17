South Queensferry walled garden set for grand opening

The Greenferry Trust is set to have a grand opening of the Hawthorn Bank walled garden and community mosaic mural next month.

The South Queensferry-based trust will host a tea party on Saturday, August 17, at 2pm to celebrate the grand opening, with live music, refreshments and home backing available.

Hawthorn Bank walled garden after the work, pictured this year.

In 2015 Greenferry took over, from the council, an area of derelict ground behind South Queensferry High Street, which was once a children’s playground but was left to become rundown and neglected.

The group has transformed the space into a new walled garden for the community to enjoy by raising £44,700

Speaking about the garden, Fiona Chandler, trust chairwoman, said: “The garden is looking gorgeous at the moment and has already been used for various children parties. We have had a bouncy castle picnic by a toddlers group. And another children’s group are having a teddy bears picnic in the garden. It’s used regularly by Tom Thumb Nursery as they had nowhere to play. They are using it every day.

“Octopus Energy gave us a bundle of 12 sensory trees for the garden and they are doing really well.

Hawthorn Bank walled garden before the works, pictured in 2014.

“It was left derelict for about 20 years. We raised money in two years to do half the garden and another two years fundraising to finish it. A lot of people put a lot of hard work into it.

“I’m ecstatic it’s finished. It’s a wonderful space where people can come to sit quietly.”

Funding came from various sources, including Scotmid, the Forth Crossing, the local Rotary Club, Edinburgh Airport, the local council and Barratt and Cala Homes.

Fiona is particularly excited about the 10x3 metres community mosaic mural.

She said: “The community mosaic was made by over 100 people and is of the frontage of South Queensferry from the rail bridge through to Port Edgar. It has been sitting in a garage, in its 30 odd sections, for about 10 years while the artists looked for a home for it.

“It has now found that perfect home on a scaffolding and backing boards construction at the back of the garden. It fits perfectly on the back wall. We are very excited to get the it up, it is a beautiful and stunningly detailed work of art.”