South Queensferry twins have their hair chopped to help local girl

Twin sisters from South Queensferry each had their hair chopped this week to raise money for a local girl fighting cancer.

Erin and Ciara Barclay (both 7) heard about 13-year-old Ashlee Easton’s appeal and wanted to raise money to help the Polmont teenager get to America to have the next stage of her cancer treatment.

The Queensferry Primary pupils had 10 inches of their hair cut on Tuesday to give to Little Princess Trust, the charity which turns hair donations into wigs for youngsters fighting cancer. The pair have so far raised more than £1,100 to give to Ashlee’s appeal.

The girls’ mum Jenny Barclay said: “Erin and Ciara were very proud of their long hair and were sad to hear that some children lose their hair due to cancer treatment.

“They were aware that The little Princess Trust took donations of hair and make them into wigs for children.

“Ciara and Erin decided they would donate their hair and raise money to help with Ashlee’s appeal.

“I’m very proud of them. They have led it all. They really wanted to do it as soon as they heard about Ashlee’s appeal.”

Ashlee was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma at the age of six but relapsed for the second time in November 2018, devastating her family. They know that her future is uncertain as once a child relapses, their chances of long-term survival drop drastically to less than one in ten.

Ashlee has finished more chemotherapy and received the positive news that her scans showed no active disease. She is now receiving immunotherapy, after which her family hope to access a vaccine in New York that aims to stop cancer returning. They are urgently trying to raise £239,000 by February so Ashlee can start the clinical trial.

Speaking about the twins’ efforts, Ashlee’s mum Lisa said: “We were really touched to hear Erin and Ciara wanted to help Ashlee by doing such a brave thing cutting their lovely long hair. I’m sure their family are very proud of how thoughtful they are. Ashlee has lost her hair three times due to treatment so we know how much the Little Princess wigs can help children feel better about themselves.

“We hope the girls love their new hairstyle and we thank them for showing such wonderful support and would also like to thank everyone who has donated.”

To donate to Erin and Ciara’s fundraising efforts, go to – www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/erin-and-ciaras-hair-cut-to-give-to-the-little-princess-trust.