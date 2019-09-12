South Queensferry teddies to bring joy to stricken refugees

Hundreds of teddies have been collected in South Queensferry to be passed on to the children affected by one of the world’s worst conflicts.

Norma Brown, Queensferry’s co-ordinator for Teddies for Tragedies, sorted through this year’s teddy donations for the Teddy Blessing Service held in Queensferry Parish Church on Sunday.

Norma Brown, Queensferry Co-ordinator Teddies for Tragedies.

Speaking about just how important these kind donations are, Norma explained more about where these Queensferry teddies will end up. She said: “Just over 500 teddies were donated this year, a wonderful total which will help bring smiles to over 500 children who are living in dire conditions and have little or nothing.

“Many of the teddies will go to Syrian refugee children spread around the world and some directly into Syria itself.

“Not only are teddies knitted and donated but more than 600 other items have been received as well. Blankets, hats, scarves and mitts which all help to keep the children warm in the winter.

“Many of the hats, scarves and mitts go to Blythswood Care, who add them to their Christmas Shoe Boxes. Last Christmas they handed out 107,003 shoe boxes to families across eight countries in Eastern Europe.

“Many more, plus the blankets, go to the Charity Re-Act who work with Syrian refugees both here and abroad. Donations come in from all over, not just Queensferry residents. Every donation is welcome and finds a home with a child.

“The teddies will take love and blessings from the congregation of Queensferry Parish Church, to the children.

“Since 1999 when we first became involved in this initiative, we will have helped bring a smile to the faces of over 8,500 children.”

Norma thanked everyone who supported this initiative.

She said: “Without them, these children would continue to have nothing and would not know that someone does care about them enough to send a teddy with love.”

To learn more, or to get involved, email Norma at clairebear_tft@yahoo.co.uk.